Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB)

During the recent session, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $286.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.38% or $35.96. The 52-week high for the SIVB share is $674.35, that puts it down -135.79 from that peak though still a striking 30.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $198.10. The company’s market capitalization is $14.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SIVB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) trade information

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) registered a 14.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.38% in intraday trading to $286.00 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.94%, and it has moved by 17.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.59%. The short interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is 3.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $280.45, which implies a decrease of -1.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $190.00 and $600.00 respectively. As a result, SIVB is trading at a discount of -109.79% off the target high and 33.57% off the low.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SVB Financial Group has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares have gone down -42.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.42% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -63.20% this quarter and then drop -17.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.6 billion and $1.53 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.20% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.70%. While earnings are projected to return 36.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

SIVB Dividends

SVB Financial Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s Major holders

SVB Financial Group insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.55%, with the float percentage being 95.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,028 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 11.00% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.49 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $675.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $505.81 million.