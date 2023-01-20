Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)

During the last session, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares were 2.02 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.78% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the SLDP share is $9.99, that puts it down -256.79 from that peak though still a striking 30.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $476.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SLDP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) registered a -3.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.78% in intraday trading to $2.80 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.64%, and it has moved by 18.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.94%. The short interest in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.80, which implies an increase of 58.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, SLDP is trading at a discount of -364.29% off the target high and -7.14% off the low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Solid Power Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares have gone down -56.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -245.45% against 4.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 144.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $920k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $920k by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 113.00% in 2023.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders own 29.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.57%, with the float percentage being 30.45%. Riverstone Holdings Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.88 million shares (or 5.08% of all shares), a total value of $47.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Kim, LLC’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.54 million, or about 1.46% of the stock, which is worth about $13.36 million.