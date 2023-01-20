OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s traded shares were 2.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.70% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the OPK share is $4.74, that puts it down -222.45 from that peak though still a striking 29.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $962.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) trade information

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) registered a -8.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.70% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.21%, and it has moved by 17.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.86%. The short interest in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is 36.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.92 day(s) to cover.

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that OPKO Health Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) shares have gone down -44.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -760.00% against 1.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $168.21 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.31 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $401.3 million and $329.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -58.10% and then drop by -47.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.90%. While earnings are projected to return -197.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

OPK Dividends

OPKO Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s Major holders

OPKO Health Inc. insiders own 46.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.64%, with the float percentage being 45.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 40.28 million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $59.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $50.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.78 million, or about 1.40% of the stock, which is worth about $15.85 million.