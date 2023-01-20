Now Is The Time To Buy Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)

During the last session, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s traded shares were 4.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.36% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the PACB share is $14.20, that puts it down -25.78 from that peak though still a striking 65.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.85. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.89 million shares over the past three months.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PACB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) registered a -5.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.36% in intraday trading to $11.29 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.27%, and it has moved by 17.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.53%. The short interest in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is 23.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.14, which implies an increase of 7.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, PACB is trading at a discount of -24.0% off the target high and 11.43% off the low.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares have gone up 153.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -53.93% against 1.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -512.50% this quarter and then drop -9.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.4 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.62 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $34.89 million and $36.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 4.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.30%. While earnings are projected to return -628.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.00% per annum.

PACB Dividends

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. insiders own 8.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.77%, with the float percentage being 107.17%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.69 million shares (or 12.76% of all shares), a total value of $166.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.76 million shares, is of Jackson Square Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 10.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $100.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 14.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.25 million, or about 5.89% of the stock, which is worth about $58.58 million.