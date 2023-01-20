Now Is The Time To Buy Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG)

During the recent session, Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the CAG share is $41.30, that puts it down -8.66 from that peak though still a striking 20.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.06. The company’s market capitalization is $18.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.8 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.81 million shares over the past three months.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.68% in intraday trading to $38.01 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.55%, and it has moved by 0.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.41%. The short interest in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is 8.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Conagra Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares have gone up 15.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.86% against 8.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.11 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.05 billion by the end of May 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.91 billion and $2.91 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.70% and then jump by 5.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.40%. While earnings are projected to return -30.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.30% per annum.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 05 and April 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Conagra Brands Inc. is 1.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.45 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Conagra Brands Inc. insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.67%, with the float percentage being 85.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,132 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 56.46 million shares (or 11.85% of all shares), a total value of $2.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.01 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.67 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $542.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.07 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $420.17 million.