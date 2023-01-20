Now Is A Good Time To Buy Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)

During the last session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares were 253.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 290.29% or $1.55. The 52-week high for the GNS share is $36.75, that puts it down -1658.37 from that peak though still a striking 85.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $39.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 662.83K shares over the past three months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Genius Group Limited (GNS) registered a 290.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 290.29% in intraday trading to $2.09 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 417.33%, and it has moved by 557.03% in 30 days. The short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is 61270.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, GNS is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -809.09% off the low.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Group Limited (GNS) shares have gone down -62.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against -5.70.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -49.80% in 2023.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders own 51.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.21%.