Now Is A Good Time To Buy CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY)

During the recent session, CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s traded shares were 3.54 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.91% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the CNEY share is $2.91, that puts it down -298.63 from that peak though still a striking 36.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $15.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 713.83K shares over the past three months.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) registered a 8.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.91% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.91%, and it has moved by 10.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.09%. The short interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

CN Energy Group. Inc. insiders own 40.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.19%, with the float percentage being 0.32%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30127.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $25306.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4907.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4121.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8671.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7283.0 market value.