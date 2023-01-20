Now Is A Good Time To Buy Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB)

During the recent session, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.15% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the APGB share is $10.12, that puts it down -0.2 from that peak though still a striking 4.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.66. The company’s market capitalization is $873.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 595.43K shares over the past three months.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) trade information

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) registered a -0.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.15% in intraday trading to $10.10 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.35%, and it has moved by 0.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.43%. The short interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

APGB Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)’s Major holders

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.02%, with the float percentage being 85.82%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.11 million shares (or 5.96% of all shares), a total value of $40.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.8 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 5.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $37.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $2.52 million.