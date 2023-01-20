Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN): Is It Possible To Be Down -4.51% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares were 181.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MULN share is $4.18, that puts it down -1448.15 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $495.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 276.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 235.88 million shares over the past three months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.64% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.64%, and it has moved by -9.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.64%. The short interest in Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is 60.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.75 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 98.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, MULN is trading at a discount of -8418.52% off the target high and -8418.52% off the low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 100.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 152.00% and then jump by 91.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.70%. While earnings are projected to return -536.60% in 2023.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Mullen Automotive Inc. insiders own 36.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.65%, with the float percentage being 10.51%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.72 million shares (or 1.45% of all shares), a total value of $12.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.87 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.35 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $2.41 million.