Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Surged 52.17% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.34% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the MKFG share is $5.07, that puts it down -308.87 from that peak though still a striking 37.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.78. The company’s market capitalization is $259.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 814.83K shares over the past three months.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MKFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) registered a -5.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.34% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.89%, and it has moved by 52.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.95%. The short interest in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 4.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.64, which implies an increase of 53.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.70 and $3.50 respectively. As a result, MKFG is trading at a discount of -182.26% off the target high and -37.1% off the low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Markforged Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares have gone down -43.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,166.67% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.38 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.63 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 136.60% in 2023.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Markforged Holding Corporation insiders own 16.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.81%, with the float percentage being 102.20%. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.92 million shares (or 15.85% of all shares), a total value of $59.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.64 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $32.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 11.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.19 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $7.75 million.