Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s traded shares were 25.91 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 134.21% or $1.06. The 52-week high for the LYT share is $47.06, that puts it down -2443.78 from that peak though still a striking 72.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $29.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 66.44K shares over the past three months.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) registered a 134.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 134.21% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.28%, and it has moved by 6.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) is 36100.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. insiders own 85.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.49%, with the float percentage being 3.48%. UBS Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 60906.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40712.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $70940.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40712.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70940.0 market value.