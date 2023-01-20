Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Is Worth Evaluating At $95.75

During the recent session, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $95.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.12% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the LW share is $100.77, that puts it down -5.24 from that peak though still a striking 48.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.71. The company’s market capitalization is $13.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.99.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) registered a 0.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $95.75 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.65%, and it has moved by 9.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.23%. The short interest in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is 3.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $107.43, which implies an increase of 10.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $91.00 and $115.00 respectively. As a result, LW is trading at a discount of -20.1% off the target high and 4.96% off the low.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) shares have gone up 28.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 89.90% against 8.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.60% this quarter and then jump 43.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.16 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.32 billion by the end of May 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $955 million and $1.15 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.70% and then jump by 14.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -36.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 41.30% per annum.

LW Dividends

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 05 and April 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s Major holders

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.70%, with the float percentage being 90.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 834 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.4 million shares (or 11.40% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $868.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $412.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.26 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $312.26 million.