Is WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s traded shares were 75.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.11% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the WISA share is $1.49, that puts it down -1141.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $8.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.18 million shares over the past three months.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WISA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) registered a 29.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.11% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.17%, and it has moved by 17.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.37%. The short interest in WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.38, which implies an increase of 91.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.75 respectively. As a result, WISA is trading at a discount of -1358.33% off the target high and -733.33% off the low.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WiSA Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares have gone down -80.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.81% against 17.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.30% this quarter and then drop -15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.4 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.70%. While earnings are projected to return 57.40% in 2023.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

WiSA Technologies Inc. insiders own 7.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.43%, with the float percentage being 15.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $91170.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $83524.0.