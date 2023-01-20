Is Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.24% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SPPI share is $1.57, that puts it down -190.74 from that peak though still a striking 42.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $96.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) registered a -8.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.24% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.10%, and it has moved by 31.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.12%. The short interest in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 6.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.39 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.13, which implies an increase of 82.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, SPPI is trading at a discount of -640.74% off the target high and -85.19% off the low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares have gone down -36.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.94% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.60% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.43 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.30%. While earnings are projected to return 25.70% in 2023.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 10.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.69%, with the float percentage being 35.27%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.1 million shares (or 9.09% of all shares), a total value of $13.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.19 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $1.71 million.