Is Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ: HCTI) Hit More of the Losses Given A -600.0% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.89% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HCTI share is $1.68, that puts it down -600.0 from that peak though still a striking 54.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $8.21M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) registered a 5.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.89% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.61%, and it has moved by -27.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.61%. The short interest in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) is 95080.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.2 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -434.50% in 2023.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Healthcare Triangle Inc. insiders own 67.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.57%, with the float percentage being 1.73%. Gladstone Institutional Advisory Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 70000.0 shares (or 0.18% of all shares), a total value of $25970.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30015.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $30015.0.