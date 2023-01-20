Is E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: EJH) -10.12% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the recent session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.15% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the EJH share is $20.80, that puts it down -4737.21 from that peak though still a striking 16.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.36. The company’s market capitalization is $2.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 980.89K shares over the past three months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.15% in intraday trading to $0.43 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.12%, and it has moved by 2.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.98%. The short interest in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -166.00% in 2023.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited insiders own 29.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.40%, with the float percentage being 2.00%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 41811.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $0.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20463.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.