Is Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Still A Buy After plugging 12.44% Last Week?

During the last session, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s traded shares were 1.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.07% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the CNXA share is $21.40, that puts it down -7542.86 from that peak though still a striking 42.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $3.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 795.01K shares over the past three months.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) registered a 23.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.07% in intraday trading to $0.28 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.44%, and it has moved by 27.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.41%. The short interest in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 47700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -86.20% in 2023.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. insiders own 35.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.61%, with the float percentage being 7.10%. Anson Funds Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Warberg Asset Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.