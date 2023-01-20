Is China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.25% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the CJJD share is $7.91, that puts it down -180.5 from that peak though still a striking 49.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.43. The company’s market capitalization is $9.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 520.28K shares over the past three months.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) trade information

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) registered a 13.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.25% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.55%, and it has moved by -43.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.95%. The short interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) is 60300.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $84.00, which implies an increase of 96.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $84.00 and $84.00 respectively. As a result, CJJD is trading at a discount of -2878.72% off the target high and -2878.72% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.4 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.4 million by the end of Sep 2014.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.70%. While earnings are projected to return 61.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

CJJD Dividends

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s Major holders

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. insiders own 33.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.60%, with the float percentage being 17.34%. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 7.56% of all shares), a total value of $0.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 83999.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.19 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3929.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8840.0 market value.