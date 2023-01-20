Is Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.05% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CBIO share is $0.40, that puts it down -48.15 from that peak though still a striking 77.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.06. The company’s market capitalization is $22.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 946.51K shares over the past three months.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) registered a 7.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.05% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -34.71%, and it has moved by -18.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 116.13%. The short interest in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CBIO is trading at a discount of -1011.11% off the target high and -1011.11% off the low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) shares have gone down -13.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 131.36% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.50% this quarter and then jump 87.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -89.20% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.3 million and $2.44 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2023.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. insiders own 11.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.99%, with the float percentage being 29.32%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 8.76% of all shares), a total value of $4.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.37 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $0.91 million.