Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX)

During the last session, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s traded shares were 1.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.82% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the LPTX share is $3.11, that puts it down -475.93 from that peak though still a striking 25.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $48.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 682.37K shares over the past three months.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LPTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) registered a 10.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.82% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.34%, and it has moved by 15.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.19%. The short interest in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.78 day(s) to cover.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leap Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares have gone down -52.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.13% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.30% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $375k and $375k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.60%. While earnings are projected to return 25.40% in 2023, the next five years will return -2.49% per annum.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Leap Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.19%, with the float percentage being 49.80%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 8.03% of all shares), a total value of $9.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of Artal Group S.A.’s that is approximately 4.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $0.97 million.