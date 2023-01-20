Investing In Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. The 52-week high for the SDIG share is $14.43, that puts it down -2305.0 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $29.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 833.62K shares over the past three months.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. SDIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) trade information

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) registered a -1.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.47% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.02%, and it has moved by 26.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.86%. The short interest in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) is 3.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.88, which implies an increase of 68.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, SDIG is trading at a discount of -400.0% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares have gone down -81.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -98.70% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.50% this quarter and then jump 65.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 351.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.66 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.92 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.02 million and $17.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 342.90% and then jump by 75.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -35.50% in 2023.

SDIG Dividends

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s Major holders

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. insiders own 6.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.05%, with the float percentage being 45.10%. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 77 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 5.46% of all shares), a total value of $2.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.07 million shares, is of Toroso Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 4.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. (SDIG) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $0.99 million.