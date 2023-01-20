Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Rose 48.85% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -0.65%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the recent session, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $113.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.02% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the HZNP share is $117.49, that puts it down -3.9 from that peak though still a striking 48.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.84. The company’s market capitalization is $25.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.00 million shares over the past three months.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) registered a 0.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.02% in intraday trading to $113.08 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.05%, and it has moved by 0.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.19%. The short interest in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is 8.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares have gone up 34.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.60% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.30% this quarter and then drop -23.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $888.32 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $916.91 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $979.41 million and $1.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.30% and then drop by -9.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 25.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company insiders own 1.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.75%, with the float percentage being 94.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 902 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.92 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.6 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $540.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.29 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $422.1 million.