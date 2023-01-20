Given A -272.9% Drop From High, Can IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s traded shares were 1.07 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.15% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the IOBT share is $9.77, that puts it down -272.9 from that peak though still a striking 17.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $83.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 91500.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 86.86K shares over the past three months.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.15% in intraday trading to $2.62 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.22%, and it has moved by -2.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.16%. The short interest in IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) is 5890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 82.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, IOBT is trading at a discount of -663.36% off the target high and -281.68% off the low.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IO Biotech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) shares have gone down -43.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.42% against 4.10.

While earnings are projected to return -394.70% in 2023.

IOBT Dividends

IO Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s Major holders

IO Biotech Inc. insiders own 11.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.11%, with the float percentage being 93.53%. Novo Holdings A/S is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.28 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $15.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.02 million shares, is of Vivo Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 10.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 75000.0, or about 0.26% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.