Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Investing Potential Is $48.98

During the recent session, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s traded shares were 1.03 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.16% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the FTNT share is $71.52, that puts it down -46.02 from that peak though still a striking 13.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.61. The company’s market capitalization is $37.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.31 million shares over the past three months.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. FTNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) registered a 1.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.16% in intraday trading to $48.98 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.78%, and it has moved by -6.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.52%. The short interest in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is 9.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortinet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shares have gone down -18.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.75% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.00% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 billion as predicted by 25 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.27 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $811.5 million and $963.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.40% and then jump by 32.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 81.90%. While earnings are projected to return 24.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.38% per annum.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Fortinet Inc. insiders own 18.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.32%, with the float percentage being 86.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,365 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 67.38 million shares (or 8.54% of all shares), a total value of $3.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.0 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.75 million, or about 1.87% of the stock, which is worth about $834.34 million.