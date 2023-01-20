During the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 4.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.89% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $70.20, that puts it down -4233.33 from that peak though still a striking 31.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $2.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 934.15K shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) registered a 14.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.89% in intraday trading to $1.62 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.55%, and it has moved by 14.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.46%. The short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is 0.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.84 day(s) to cover.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.87 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.87 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.70%. While earnings are projected to return -10.00% in 2023.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders own 10.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.83%, with the float percentage being 23.25%. Ronald Blue Trust, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 16103.0 shares (or 0.27% of all shares), a total value of $26086.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13908.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $22530.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3531.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5720.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1835.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $2972.0.