FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) Has Dropped -39.53% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -24.05% or -$8.49. The 52-week high for the FARO share is $61.20, that puts it down -128.27 from that peak though still a striking 6.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.20. The company’s market capitalization is $653.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 62210.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 96.82K shares over the past three months.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FARO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) trade information

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) registered a -24.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -24.05% in intraday trading to $26.81 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.79%, and it has moved by 20.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.53%. The short interest in FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.50, which implies an increase of 32.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, FARO is trading at a discount of -112.61% off the target high and -11.9% off the low.

FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -29.20% this quarter and then jump 35.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $103.51 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.96 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.2 million and $76.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.30% and then jump by 9.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.60%. While earnings are projected to return -64.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

FARO Dividends

FARO Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s Major holders

FARO Technologies Inc. insiders own 0.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.43%, with the float percentage being 104.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 17.15% of all shares), a total value of $87.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $58.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $14.81 million.