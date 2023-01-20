Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s traded shares were 55.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.13% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the FFIE share is $7.85, that puts it down -1253.45 from that peak though still a striking 56.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $238.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 33.32 million shares over the past three months.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. FFIE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) registered a -2.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.13% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.88%, and it has moved by 65.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.66%. The short interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is 83.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 94.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, FFIE is trading at a discount of -1624.14% off the target high and -1624.14% off the low.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.70% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.75 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -276.80% in 2023.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. insiders own 36.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.71%, with the float percentage being 20.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.16 million shares (or 2.11% of all shares), a total value of $4.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.82 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $1.65 million.