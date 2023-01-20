Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) Has Gained 3.05% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.36% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the EXEL share is $23.40, that puts it down -39.7 from that peak though still a striking 11.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.87. The company’s market capitalization is $5.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.15 million shares over the past three months.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) trade information

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) registered a 1.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.36% in intraday trading to $16.75 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.55%, and it has moved by 3.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.89%. The short interest in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) is 11.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.44 day(s) to cover.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exelixis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) shares have gone down -24.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.33% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -144.80% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $414.43 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $430.6 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $451.14 million and $355.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.10% and then jump by 21.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.40%. While earnings are projected to return 103.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 46.00% per annum.

EXEL Dividends

Exelixis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s Major holders

Exelixis Inc. insiders own 2.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.30%, with the float percentage being 90.36%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 557 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 33.9 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $566.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.28 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $522.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 9.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.39 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.57 million, or about 2.97% of the stock, which is worth about $159.84 million.