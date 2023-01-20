Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 2.97 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.21% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $26.30, that puts it down -240.23 from that peak though still a striking 15.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.50 million shares over the past three months.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ENVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a -4.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.21% in intraday trading to $7.73 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.32%, and it has moved by -30.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.52%. The short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 12.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.04, which implies an increase of 75.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, ENVX is trading at a discount of -1193.66% off the target high and -132.86% off the low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone down -32.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.66% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $440k as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.24 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 12.30% in 2023.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders own 18.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.52%, with the float percentage being 73.33%. Eclipse Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 11.19% of all shares), a total value of $156.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.72 million shares, is of Park West Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $131.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.77 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $24.67 million.