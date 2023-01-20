Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Investing Potential Is $0.59

During the last session, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s traded shares were 32.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 40.48% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the CUEN share is $2.44, that puts it down -313.56 from that peak though still a striking 74.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $10.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 649.87K shares over the past three months.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) registered a 40.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 40.48% in intraday trading to $0.59 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 117.71%, and it has moved by 127.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.80%. The short interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) is 93300.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.75 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.90%. While earnings are projected to return 66.80% in 2023.

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Cuentas Inc. insiders own 55.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.05%, with the float percentage being 4.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $74364.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 41899.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $26241.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $71420.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11438.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $7163.0.