Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD)’s Stock Is Up 79.09%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s traded shares were 2.74 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.17% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the CYAD share is $3.99, that puts it down -81.36 from that peak though still a striking 79.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $53.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 million shares over the past three months.

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CYAD has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) trade information

Celyad Oncology SA (CYAD) registered a -7.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.17% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 221.21%, and it has moved by 122.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.89%. The short interest in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 25.21 day(s) to cover.

CYAD Dividends

Celyad Oncology SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s Major holders

Celyad Oncology SA insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.14%, with the float percentage being 29.16%. Fortress Investment Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 28.77% of all shares), a total value of $11.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33288.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $57588.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2012.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3480.0 market value.