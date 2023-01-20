Can Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 33.83% YTD?

During the last session, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.65% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the SPRU share is $2.50, that puts it down -103.25 from that peak though still a striking 43.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $166.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 650.10K shares over the past three months.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SPRU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU) trade information

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) registered a -4.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.65% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.81%, and it has moved by 42.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 79.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, SPRU is trading at a discount of -387.8% off the target high and -387.8% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 127.00% in 2023.

SPRU Dividends

Spruce Power Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE:SPRU)’s Major holders