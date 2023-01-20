Can Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -0.49% YTD?

During the last session, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s traded shares were 1.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.71% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SEV share is $8.75, that puts it down -792.86 from that peak though still a striking 15.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.83. The company’s market capitalization is $68.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.46 million shares over the past three months.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) registered a -11.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.71% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.53%, and it has moved by -1.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.41%. The short interest in Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 1.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.31 day(s) to cover.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sono Group N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares have gone down -65.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -31.50% against -0.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18,789.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $510k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.93 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -31.80% in 2023.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Sono Group N.V. insiders own 54.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.98%, with the float percentage being 19.63%. AIGH Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.52 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $10.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.49 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sono Group N.V. (SEV) shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38128.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.