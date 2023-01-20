Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) Shares Have Been Up About 63.12% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.82% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CLXT share is $2.08, that puts it down -766.67 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $10.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.85 million shares over the past three months.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CLXT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) registered a -7.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.82% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.26%, and it has moved by 44.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.32%. The short interest in Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) is 18410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, CLXT is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.70% this quarter and then jump 42.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -93.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.49 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return 41.10% in 2023.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Calyxt Inc. insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.20%, with the float percentage being 6.27%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.65 million shares (or 1.39% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46434.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80427.0, or about 0.17% of the stock, which is worth about $19423.0.