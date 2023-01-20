Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) On Thursday – Up 74.11% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the last session, Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.59% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the BWEN share is $6.00, that puts it down -6.38 from that peak though still a striking 74.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.46. The company’s market capitalization is $91.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 million shares over the past three months.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BWEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) trade information

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) registered a -3.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.59% in intraday trading to $5.64 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.74%, and it has moved by 204.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 198.41%. The short interest in Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) is 0.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.75, which implies an increase of 35.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BWEN is trading at a discount of -112.77% off the target high and -6.38% off the low.

Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadwind Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) shares have gone up 222.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.00% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.77 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.89 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.70%. While earnings are projected to return 265.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 24.00% per annum.

BWEN Dividends

Broadwind Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Broadwind Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s Major holders

Broadwind Inc. insiders own 9.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.88%, with the float percentage being 22.05%. Grace & White Inc /ny is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $4.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadwind Inc. (BWEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 1.18% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.