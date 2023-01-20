Boom Or Bust: Where Does Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. The 52-week high for the ATNX share is $1.20, that puts it down -566.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $28.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.04 million shares over the past three months.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) registered a -0.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.66% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.72%, and it has moved by 53.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.90%. The short interest in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is 7.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Athenex Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares have gone down -72.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.07% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.50% this quarter and then jump 43.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.68 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.10%. While earnings are projected to return -10.60% in 2023.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Athenex Inc. insiders own 10.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.04%, with the float percentage being 41.25%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.53 million shares (or 9.87% of all shares), a total value of $2.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.36 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 4.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.32 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.6 million.