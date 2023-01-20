BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Could Post A 55.5% Or More Growth

During the last session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares were 2.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.04% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the BYSI share is $3.78, that puts it down -41.57 from that peak though still a striking 79.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $103.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 939.72K shares over the past three months.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 4.00. BYSI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) registered a 23.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.04% in intraday trading to $2.67 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.19%, and it has moved by 17.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.84%. The short interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) is 3.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 55.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $11.00 respectively. As a result, BYSI is trading at a discount of -311.99% off the target high and 62.55% off the low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BeyondSpring Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares have gone up 75.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.85% against 4.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $340k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340k by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $338k and $338k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.60% and then jump by 0.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 15.90% in 2023.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

BeyondSpring Inc. insiders own 40.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.27%, with the float percentage being 30.74%. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 12.74% of all shares), a total value of $13.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.34 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Micro Cap ETF owns about 45415.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20183.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $53888.0.