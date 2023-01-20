Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Stock Jumped 31.13% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares were 1.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.79% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ACHR share is $5.24, that puts it down -88.49 from that peak though still a striking 41.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $694.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ACHR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) registered a -4.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.79% in intraday trading to $2.78 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.80%, and it has moved by 31.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.78%. The short interest in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) is 12.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.42, which implies an increase of 66.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, ACHR is trading at a discount of -331.65% off the target high and -25.9% off the low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Archer Aviation Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares have gone down -17.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.75% against -2.20.

While earnings are projected to return -742.70% in 2023.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders

Archer Aviation Inc. insiders own 26.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.98%, with the float percentage being 58.48%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.68 million shares (or 5.55% of all shares), a total value of $29.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $24.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 7.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.3 million, or about 3.04% of the stock, which is worth about $13.83 million.