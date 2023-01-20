Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Have Jumped 22.91% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.38% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AKBA share is $2.93, that puts it down -312.68 from that peak though still a striking 66.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.24. The company’s market capitalization is $129.49M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) registered a -1.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.38% in intraday trading to $0.71 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.85%, and it has moved by 60.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.40%. The short interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 6.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.83 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares have gone up 60.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.29% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.88 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.65 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.67 million and $59.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.60% and then drop by -18.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 38.50% in 2023.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.32%, with the float percentage being 33.83%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 126 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.26 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $5.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.34 million shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 3.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.7 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.84 million.