Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Declined -5.43% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the recent session, Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares were 17.72 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 63.68% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AKAN share is $31.00, that puts it down -11381.48 from that peak though still a striking 55.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $5.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 451.40K shares over the past three months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) registered a 63.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 63.68% in intraday trading to $0.27 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.17%, and it has moved by -5.43% in 30 days. The short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) is 0.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.42 day(s) to cover.

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders own 72.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.56%, with the float percentage being 5.76%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86463.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $70035.0.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 0.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value.