After A -31.19% Drop In The Last Week, Does Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares were 19.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.50% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NVOS share is $3.32, that puts it down -3220.0 from that peak though still a striking -10.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $3.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.79 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) registered a -6.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.50% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.19%, and it has moved by -56.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.34%. The short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 47890.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return 15.60% in 2023.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 11 and April 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders own 59.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.37%, with the float percentage being 3.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86885.0 shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 0.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24974.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $26222.0.