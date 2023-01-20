After A 20.16% Jump In The Last Week, Does Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SDRL share is $40.75, that puts it down -1.65 from that peak though still a striking 45.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.00. The company’s market capitalization is $2.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 129.00K shares over the past three months.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) trade information

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $40.09 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.16%, and it has moved by 38.20% in 30 days. The short interest in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.67, which implies an increase of 17.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.60 and $51.34 respectively. As a result, SDRL is trading at a discount of -28.06% off the target high and -13.74% off the low.

SDRL Dividends

Seadrill Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)’s Major holders

Seadrill Limited insiders own 22.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.27%, with the float percentage being 36.35%. Frank Fds-Camelot Event Driven Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.0 shares (or 0.00% of all shares), a total value of $650.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 305.0 shares, is of Frost Total Return Bond Fd’s that is approximately 0.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12399.0.