After 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Surges -940.76% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.94% or $0.85. The 52-week high for the QFIN share is $24.48, that puts it down -9.04 from that peak though still a striking 57.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.71 million shares over the past three months.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. QFIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) registered a 3.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.94% in intraday trading to $22.45 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.05%, and it has moved by 21.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.41%. The short interest in 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 2.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $177.20, which implies an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $136.65 and $233.65 respectively. As a result, QFIN is trading at a discount of -940.76% off the target high and -508.69% off the low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 360 DigiTech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares have gone up 45.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -36.67% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -43.10% this quarter and then drop -24.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $595.44 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 199.00%. While earnings are projected to return 57.80% in 2023.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for 360 DigiTech Inc. is 0.82, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

360 DigiTech Inc. insiders own 6.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.46%, with the float percentage being 74.37%. Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 260 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.72 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $202.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.96 million shares, is of Aspex Management (HK) Ltd’s that is approximately 8.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $189.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $26.24 million.