A Stock You Ought To Watch Is SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR)

During the last session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.44% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the SOBR share is $9.75, that puts it down -633.08 from that peak though still a striking 51.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $18.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) registered a 24.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.44% in intraday trading to $1.33 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.08%, and it has moved by 45.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.15%. The short interest in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.07, which implies an increase of 73.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.07 and $5.07 respectively. As a result, SOBR is trading at a discount of -281.2% off the target high and -281.2% off the low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SOBR Safe Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) shares have gone up 41.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -112.22% against 13.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.60%. While earnings are projected to return 84.50% in 2023.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

SOBR Safe Inc. insiders own 28.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.48%, with the float percentage being 15.98%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.71% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33572.0 shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $33242.0.