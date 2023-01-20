A Quick Glance At The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Stock: It Is up 31.9% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -0.24 Percent

During the recent session, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $78.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.57. The 52-week high for the TJX share is $83.13, that puts it down -5.44 from that peak though still a striking 31.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $53.69. The company’s market capitalization is $92.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.47 million shares over the past three months.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. TJX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.8.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $78.84 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.48%, and it has moved by 2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.24%. The short interest in The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 9.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $86.66, which implies an increase of 9.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, TJX is trading at a discount of -20.5% off the target high and 4.87% off the low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The TJX Companies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares have gone up 25.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.47% against -6.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.80% this quarter and then jump 20.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.28 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.26 billion by the end of Jan 2023.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.30%. While earnings are projected to return 9.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.90% per annum.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The TJX Companies Inc. is 1.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.49 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

The TJX Companies Inc. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.89%, with the float percentage being 93.98%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,061 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 102.54 million shares (or 8.83% of all shares), a total value of $5.73 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 89.76 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.01 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund owns about 33.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 32.86 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.84 billion.