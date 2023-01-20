A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE), As It Continued To Fall -3.01% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.39. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.21% or $1.6. The 52-week high for the VTLE share is $120.86, that puts it down -134.82 from that peak though still a striking 11.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.70. The company’s market capitalization is $832.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 668.01K shares over the past three months.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. VTLE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) trade information

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) registered a 3.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.21% in intraday trading to $51.47 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.64%, and it has moved by -3.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.80, which implies an increase of 31.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, VTLE is trading at a discount of -152.57% off the target high and -4.92% off the low.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vital Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) shares have gone down -37.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 147.36% against 7.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return 113.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.49% per annum.

VTLE Dividends

Vital Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)’s Major holders