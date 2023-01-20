A -900.0% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO)

During the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.08% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the LKCO share is $0.92, that puts it down -411.11 from that peak though still a striking 22.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $74.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.86 million shares over the past three months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) registered a -1.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.08% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Thursday, 01/19/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.03%, and it has moved by -21.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.32%. The short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 6.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.57 day(s) to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.80, which implies an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.80 and $1.80 respectively. As a result, LKCO is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -900.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.70%. While earnings are projected to return -14.40% in 2023.

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders own 10.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.45%, with the float percentage being 1.61%. Sicart Associates LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.98 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) China ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69481.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $48132.0.