XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) Are Up 34.0%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s traded shares were 33.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.75% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the XRTX share is $2.48, that puts it down -148.0 from that peak though still a striking 34.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.66. The company’s market capitalization is $17.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17520.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 23.57K shares over the past three months.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XRTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) registered a 27.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.75% in intraday trading to $1.00 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.91%, and it has moved by -6.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.26%. The short interest in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 88.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, XRTX is trading at a discount of -800.0% off the target high and -800.0% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.90%. While earnings are projected to return 13.00% in 2023.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 3.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.67%, with the float percentage being 6.93%. Cibc World Markets, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19039.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $19004.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3603.0 shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3596.0.