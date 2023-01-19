Will Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares were 4.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.16% or -$2.81. The 52-week high for the YOU share is $34.53, that puts it down -23.94 from that peak though still a striking 33.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.64. The company’s market capitalization is $4.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 939.38K shares over the past three months.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. YOU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) registered a -9.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.16% in intraday trading to $27.86 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.09%, and it has moved by -5.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.99%. The short interest in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 12.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.50, which implies an increase of 14.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, YOU is trading at a discount of -36.4% off the target high and -7.68% off the low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clear Secure Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares have gone up 18.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -191.30% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $114.6 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $67.56 million and $80.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 65.70% and then jump by 42.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -277.30% in 2023.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders own 15.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.75%, with the float percentage being 109.45%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.95 million shares (or 48.95% of all shares), a total value of $259.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.48 million shares, is of Durable Capital Partners LP’s that is approximately 43.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $229.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 4.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 17.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $92.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.33 million, or about 16.36% of the stock, which is worth about $86.57 million.