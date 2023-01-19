Why South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s traded shares were 5.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the SJI share is $35.87, that puts it down -0.17 from that peak though still a striking 35.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.14. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. SJI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) trade information

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $35.81 this Wednesday, 01/18/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 0.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.57%. The short interest in South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) is 5.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.29, which implies an increase of 1.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, SJI is trading at a discount of -6.12% off the target high and -0.53% off the low.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that South Jersey Industries Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) shares have gone up 5.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.41% against 2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.90% this quarter and then jump 6.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $396.1 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $664.05 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.50%. While earnings are projected to return -50.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.00% per annum.

SJI Dividends

South Jersey Industries Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for South Jersey Industries Inc. is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI)’s Major holders

South Jersey Industries Inc. insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.27%, with the float percentage being 88.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 399 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.34 million shares (or 16.62% of all shares), a total value of $694.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.5 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 13.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $563.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $298.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.34 million, or about 6.81% of the stock, which is worth about $278.7 million.